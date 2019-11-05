Picking Apart The Differences Between Rye Whiskey And Bourbon Whiskey

Even if you’re only passively into whiskey you’ve likely heard of rye and bourbon. These two styles look pretty much identical and, to some, can end up tasting pretty damn similar too. Truth be told, rye and bourbon are closely connected — especially when we’re talking about the baseline-level expressions. But when you get into the upper registers of craft and expertise, the divide widens.

That gap is what we’re here to parse today. Just a quick note: We’re talking American rye whiskey and not Canadian ryes. (You can read more about the Canadian version here.)