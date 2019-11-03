Almost all whiskeys are aged in a barrel. Scotch and Irish whiskey tend to mellow in old bourbon and sherry casks. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and rye need to rest in new American oak barrels. And some whiskeys don’t have any specific barreling procedure, like Canadian or Australian whiskies. Still, unless we’re talking moonshine or white dog, there’s going to be some booze meeting wood for a few years.

After that initial aging, whiskeys are blended and filtered with water or go straight into the bottle. But sometimes master distillers take the aging one step further. They’ll transfer their juice to another barrel to add an extra layer of depth, new aromas, and unique flavors to their whiskeys. This is called “finishing.” If you spot a bottle that says “Rum barrel finished” or “Cognac barrel finished,” it means that the whiskey in that bottle was barreled twice — once to turn it into a standard aged whiskey and a second time to add a little something extra.

In short, cask or barrel finishing is for the experimenters, the searchers, the mad ones traipsing wildly through the world of whiskey. Around these parts, we’re definitely fans.

The eight bottles below offer a wide selection of our favorite whisk(e)ys from around the world that take cask and barrel finishing to the next level. Let’s dive in!