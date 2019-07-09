Save On Summer Flights To Europe And More In This Week’s Travel Deals

Getty Image

With 4th of July’s sales behind us, you’re going to have to dig in to find the best travel deals and cheap flights. Sales are on but they tend to be short. Like, “blink and you’ll miss them” short.

That doesn’t mean you can’t find great deals right now. In fact, hotels are cutting rates by up to 60 percent and flights are on sale across the board. You just have to be spontaneous — making quick, decisive calls to scratch that summer travel itch.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

20% OFF FLIGHTS TO SPAIN WITH NORWEGIAN’S FLASH SALE

Norwegian

Norwegian Air is one of the world’s highest-rated budget carriers. They offer in-seat entertainment, two carry-on bags, and an overall chill experience across the ocean blue all for a low price.

You have two days to cash in on an extra 20 percent off their already killer fares to Spain. That means flights from the East Coast to Spain are running around $110 each way and $150 from the West Coast. As long as you don’t have to check a bag and you’re willing to carry-on your meal, you can be in Europe for about a hundred bucks this summer.

Use code US1928FLASH72 before July 11th to take advantage of this one.

Book A Flight Here

