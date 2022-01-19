It’s Time You Learn How To Make A Scotch Egg — Here’s Our Recipe

The Scotch egg is my white whale recipe post. My editor has asked me to make this dish since I started writing recipes for Uproxx, some four years ago. I’ve put it off because, well, making a Scotch egg is sort of a pain in the ass. Sure, I’ve done it many times but I’ve never liked it.

Well friends, today I’m making a Scotch egg once again. At least now I can’t be bugged about it anymore.

The thing with a Scotch egg is it takes very gentle cooking skills. You have to peel soft-boiled eggs — a pain in the ass. You have to make your own sausage — a slightly lesser pain in the ass. You have to wrap that raw sausage around those soft-boiled eggs without breaking them — a true pain in the ass. I don’t mean to scare off anyone looking to make this recipe, just be warned that you will fail and it will be very annoying.

Full disclosure, only three of my four Scotch eggs made it. One of the yolks busted while I was gingerly wrapping the raw sausage around it and there was no going back. The rest, however, turned out beautifully. So… I guess I get a 75/100 for the day. Solid C.

Let me know how you do in the comments.

