Pickles are enjoying their moment in the food trend sun. There’s an all-pickle restaurant, the pickleback shot has hit the stratosphere, and young people (especially Portlanders) are spending their weekends exploring new ways to mix spices, and vinegar with literally anything that can be preserved. So really it was only a matter of time before the pickling buzz filtered down to fast food, and Sonic is going all out with a pickle flavor shot.

Reported on by Food and Wine, this isn’t just Sonic getting every last bit out of its Costco size jar of gherkins. This is a specifically designed syrup, in a fluorescent green, for use in the slushie machine. As for the flavor, think more bread-and-butter over kosher dill:

Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won’t understand why, but you’ll keep going back for more sips, likely until it’s all gone. Our only gripe is that the slush is a bit too sweet, as if overcorrecting for the acidity, but maybe this is what has to happen for America to acclimate to—and embrace—pickle-flavored soft drink.

Technically, you can get the syrup in anything, including their shakes, although what’s available and the cost of a pickle shot is up to the individual franchisee. Pickled Coke, anyone? Sure, Sonic can pickle that.

