Bartenders Tell Us How To Have A Fun, Hangover-Free St. Patrick’s Day

Let’s face it, you’re going to drink on St. Patrick’s Day. And you’re probably going to drink quite heavily. Probably a lot more than you usually booze on Sundays. But since the holiday falls on a weekend day, you’re more likely to tie one on this year. It makes sense. Everywhere you look there’ll be green beer, Irish stouts and whiskeys, and all the cabbage and corned beef you can stuff into your gaping maw.

But if you just wake up, start chugging Irish Car Bombs, and run face first into St. Patrick’s Day, you’re going to either be asleep by noon or have a really bad, hangover-filled Monday morning at work. And nobody wants to sit through a Monday morning office meeting after a day of binge-drinking Jame-o and Baileys.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their tips to ensure that you have a fun, safe, and hangover-free St. Patrick’s Day.

Be nice to your bartender

Brian Murphy, founder of The WhiskyX

“On St. Patrick’s Day, as every day, be nice to your bartender. You have to have a Guinness and Irish Whisky — there are so many great ones. But be responsible. There’s no need for that Monday morning hangover.”