Bartenders Tell Us How To Have A Fun, Hangover-Free St. Patrick’s Day

03.14.19 45 mins ago

iStockphoto

Let’s face it, you’re going to drink on St. Patrick’s Day. And you’re probably going to drink quite heavily. Probably a lot more than you usually booze on Sundays. But since the holiday falls on a weekend day, you’re more likely to tie one on this year. It makes sense. Everywhere you look there’ll be green beer, Irish stouts and whiskeys, and all the cabbage and corned beef you can stuff into your gaping maw.

But if you just wake up, start chugging Irish Car Bombs, and run face first into St. Patrick’s Day, you’re going to either be asleep by noon or have a really bad, hangover-filled Monday morning at work. And nobody wants to sit through a Monday morning office meeting after a day of binge-drinking Jame-o and Baileys.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their tips to ensure that you have a fun, safe, and hangover-free St. Patrick’s Day.

Be nice to your bartender

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu47LR9nQi8/

Brian Murphy, founder of The WhiskyX

“On St. Patrick’s Day, as every day, be nice to your bartender. You have to have a Guinness and Irish Whisky — there are so many great ones. But be responsible. There’s no need for that Monday morning hangover.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Whiskey#Bartenders Tell Us#Booze#Drinks#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholBartenders Tell UsBOOZEDRINKSHolidayST PATRICK'S DAYwhiskey
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP