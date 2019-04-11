Netflix

In 2015, Netflix changed the game for food shows. Their offering, Chef’s Table, began a trend of blending high cinematic style with high-end culinary experiences, transcending the genre. Now, the same team behind Chef’s Table is going deep into the street food scenes of East, South, and Southeast Asia with a new nine-episode series aptly called Street Food.

The series will take hungry viewers into the belly of nine iconic street food scenes from Thailand to India to Singapore. These are places where food reigns supreme in the simplest, most diverse, and often highest skilled forms.

The street food on display seems to have a great equalizing nature where the common person can afford a fast lunch or sprawling dinner from a food hawker who’s been refining their skills for decades. The food in the trailer — which dropped last night — looks fantastic thanks to the Chef’s Table team’s keen eye for finding the beauty in all food, big or small.

The series is set to drop late this month, with each of its episodes focusing on a street food chef/cook/hawker in the following cities: