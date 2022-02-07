The Best Parties And Sports Bars For Anyone In LA For The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl lands in LA this Sunday, February 13th at SoFi Stadium. If LA wasn’t already going to be a mad house, the fact that one of its home teams is playing adds a whole other level of excitement to the already buzzing city. Between loyal LA Rams fans, Bengals super fans in town from Cincinnati, and the die-hard football fanatics flying in from all around the United States, it’s safe to say things will be pretty damn insane in the country’s second largest city during America’s most-watched game of the year. (Speaking personally, I’m only in it for the half-time show and seven-layer bean dip). If you’re heading to LA for the momentous weekend full of football, beer, and rowdy, jersey-wearing fans but you don’t have game tickets, read on. I’m sharing where to celebrate and watch Super Bowl LVI, including the best sports bars in the city along with the most epic Super Bowl weekend events.

SPORTS BARS Busby’s West — Santa Monica Busby’s West is personally one of my favorite sports bars in the city — I’ve spent scores of Saturdays here watching my beloved Oregon Ducks (scooooo Ducks!) play. What looks like a dive bar from the outside is actually an incredibly spacious sports bar, with several rooms and lounge areas, TVs everywhere you turn (50 TVs total), and three bars. No matter what games are going on, you’re sure to find a lively crowd at Busby’s — so I can only imagine what it’s going to be like during Super Bowl weekend. As far as bar food goes, Busby’s is some of the best I’ve had. They serve your classic greasy favorites like nachos, wings, pizza, and burgers, but they also have vegan options available upon request. There’s no shortage of beer at Busby’s (an essential for watching the Super Bowl), but they also offer a selection of signature cocktails. I recommend the “Sage Against the Machine,” a mixture of Botanist Gin, St. Germaine elderflower liquor, lime juice, sage, and cucumber. Check out the full Busby’s menu here.

40 Love — West Hollywood View this post on Instagram A post shared by 40 Love (@40love) I never thought I would say “trendy” and “sports bar” in the same sentence, but that’s the best way to describe 40 Love. The bar’s interior is designed with sophisticated wood paneling, while the patio is filled with chic white brick and greenery that make it feel more like you’re walking into an exclusive country club. Instead of posh, polo-wearing country club members, you get tipsy sports fans cheering at the property’s 25 flat-screen TVs. Just like the general ambiance of 40 Love, the menu is more elevated than your usual sports bar grub — don’t worry, chicken wings and loaded nachos are still on the menu. But it’s hard not to opt for crab cake sliders, caviar with potato chips, and wagyu hotdogs when you see such elevated comfort food on the menu. As for drinks, you can order from the draft beer selection, the wine list, or the selection of signature cocktails. Browse 40 Love’s dinner and drink menus here. BREWCO — Manhattan Beach View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREWCO (@brewco_mb) If you’re flying out to LA for Super Bowl weekend and don’t want to miss out on the classic California beach experience, head to BREWCO in Manhattan Beach. It offers everything you love about a classic sports joint — 10 flat-screen TVs, memorabilia, tasty pub-style food — but with the added luxury of an ocean view. BREWCO’s beer and whiskey menus go above and beyond. They offer a selection of 48 unique rotating taps and over 50 beers by the bottle. It’s also got a whiskey library with over 130 Premium bottles. Whether you opt for a brewski or an old fashioned during the game (or both), you’re sure to find drinks to your liking. Peruse BREWCO’s dining menu and rotating craft beers menus here.

Berkshire House — Mid City Berkshire House is like a cocktail lounge and sports bar hybrid. It’s got some swanky velvet-lined decor and leather furniture, but the classy ambiance doesn’t mean it’s not a lively and jam-packed spot to watch the Super Bowl. There’s a TV visible from every table and plenty of beer to keep the good vibes flowing, even if your team is losing. The drinks menu serves a variety of draft beers, an extensive selection of whiskeys, as well as the various spirits and cocktails you’d expect to find at any bar. The Berkshire House’s specialty is authentic NYC-style pizza, so you’re definitely going to want to get one (of every kind) for the table. Browse the full Berkshire House menu here. Barney’s Beanery — Multiple Locations View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barney’s Beanery (@barneysbeanery) Barney’s Beanery is a long-time favorite sports bar among local Angelenos. So much so that it now has five different locations throughout the city — West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Burbank, and Westwood. The original West Hollywood location opened its doors more than a century ago, in 1920, and it’s been a welcoming hub for sports, booze, and good times ever since. Barney’s Beanery has a full bar with over 40 beers on draft, as well as a food menu packed with all the traditional game-day fixins like hot wings, mac ‘n’ cheese wedges, signature burgers, and various pizza options. And make sure to try the famous three-bean chili! Learn more about the legendary Barney’s Beanery here.

SUPER BOWL WEEKEND EVENTS Bullseye Event Group Presents The Players Tailgate If you want to be immersed in all the game-day action without actually going to the game, you’re going to want to attend the 2022 Players Tailgate. Starting on February 13th at 11 a.m., the event is located near SoFi Stadium at the Hollywood Park Casino property. It’s an open-air venue that’ll come complete with red carpets to make you feel like you’re one with the stars. Speaking of stars, there will be 50 active NFL players and celebrities in attendance, including the tailgate’s host and celebrity chef for the event, Guy Fieri. He’ll be serving crispy fried all-natural tenders with his signature sauce bar. The tailgate will also feature tasty eats from eight more renowned chefs — serving everything from king crab and fresh oysters to brisket short rib burgers and a boozy ice cream sundae bar. Purchase tickets for the 2022 Players Tailgate here.

Sports Illustrated The Party Start Super Bowl weekend with a night of music and dancing at Sports Illustrated The Party‘s epic kick-off event. The legendary sports magazine is joining forces with Palm Tree Crew to bring together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment the night before the big game, February 12th, at Century Park. The event will feature musical performances by Kygo, Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, David Solomon, and DJ Irie. With the incredible shows combined with a neverending stream of Patrón Tequila (the official tequila partner of the event), you’re sure to have an unforgettable (but slightly forgotten) good time. Purchase tickets for Sports Illustrated The Party here. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Bowl Music Fest (@sbmusicfest) If you want to experience Downtown LA’s Crypto.com Arena while rocking the hell out at concerts by your favorite music artists, get yourself some tickets to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The three-night festival, happening February 10th through 12th, is the perfect way to start your Super Bowl weekend in LA. Performers include Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Green Day, and Miley Cyrus. Yeah, it’s going to be a downright good time. Get tickets to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest here.

Shaq’s Fun House View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaq’s Fun House (@shaqsfunhouse) Shaq continues to amaze. The pro basketball-player-turned-house-music-DJ is throwing a Super Bowl bash that sounds more fun than the game itself. Shaq’s Fun House is going down at The Shrine on February 11th. The over-the-top, carnival-themed rager will include performances by the man himself, DJ Diesel, as well as Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo. In addition to the live music, the event will feature classic carnival games, food courtesy of some of LA’s most popular restaurants, and six hours of an open bar — all of which are included in your ticket! Get tickets to Shaq’s Fun House here. NFL Super Bowl Experience Presented By Lowe’s For the ultimate football fanatics, the NFL Super Bowl Experience is from February 10th to February 12th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.