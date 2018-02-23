Teen-Led Town Halls Should Become A More Frequent Thing

Teens are marching, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs demanding action and justice, and they’re trying to cut through the “BS” of our political discourse in the process. These teenagers are driven by anger, driven by fear, and, in the case of the Stoneman Douglas survivors, they’re driven by grief and outrage that they lost friends in yet another American mass shooting.
On Wednesday night, CNN hosted a live town hall event featuring some of the students from Stoneman Douglas, as well as faculty members, the families of some of those who were killed, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, U.S. Senators Bill Nelson (D) and Marco Rubio (R), and Congressman Ted Deutch (D). But despite the polish of the officials in attendance, the teenagers (as well as the family members and faculty) absolutely owned that stage while dunking on people who make a living dodging tough questions and reframing debates to suit their talking points. The whole thing made something very clear: teenagers are ready, willing, and able to take the reigns of this country. We just need to put them on TV regularly to make it happen.
Teenagers have more riding on the trajectory of this country then our 71-year-old president does or members of Congress — whose average age hovers around 60 — do. America’s penchant for reckless borrowing, our inattention to environmental crisis, and our willingness to go to war at the drop of a hat are just a few of the things that should concern teens because those are the debts and f*ck-ups that they’ll have to pay for with their money and their lives, long after our elder ruling class has dusted out. And yet, despite that, teenagers are often written off, talked down to, or blamed. And they certainly don’t have an equitable seat at the table in the press when it comes to holding politicians accountable or asking them questions.
Politicians assume they can get away with ignoring young voters because statistics show that millennials (in the 18-29 age range) don’t vote at the same rate as other older groups, only casting approximately 50% of the votes that they could have in 2016 (which was a slight improvement over 2012). But according to youth activist experts, these potential voters aren’t apathetic, they just need a seat at the table and to feel like they’re being heard.
fawk no! this world is already youth oriented enough. thats why uproxx employs such terrible writers. its not like young people dont have platforms already. im not mad at listening to some but lets not make it like it a serious thing where tide eating emo jerks have a say in society.
There’s no way you’re younger than 50
Old rich white men, FTW. They’ve done a heckuva job so far, so let’s not rock the boat.
hey youre not wrong but youre not right either. how is letting kids decide better?
@uproxx hires bad writers it’s not about having a 17 year old president all of a sudden. It’s about not having a fucking paucity of imagination about whose voices matter and who gets listened to. Don’t overcomplicate this shit or dumb it down.
Don’t be silly. Of course they wouldn’t be. Logan Paul and Kylie Jenner would be President and First Lady.
When is the last time you met a teenager? 9/10 of them are dumb as shit.
They are effective in this circumstance because of their proximity to such a terrible experience but the same thing would happen if you put terminally ill people in front of politicians talking about loosening FDA restrictions on experimental treatments and drugs or veterans with missing limbs talking about how poor the VA care is and so on. Let’s not go crazy…
9 out 10 adults are dumb as shit. I don’t see a difference there.
I’ll agree that you make a good point that the voices of teenagers are really more germane to issues where their age bears direct relevance (anything to do with schools, teen pregnancy/smoking/drug use, etc.) which sadly includes gun violence. I probably would not care so much to hear a Town Hall on tax policy with all teenage voices. But I will say I have been extremely impressed with how intelligent and articulate many of these Stoneman Douglas students sound when they speak. In many instances, far more so than the adults involved.
No they really shouldn’t
From the overwhelming success and positive reactions to this Townhall, they should definitely do more in the style. These teens, like a lot of teenagers, are super well-versed in today’s political climate because of social media. It’s a beautiful process, shame it was borne from such tragedy.
Raising a nice lil generation of indoctrinated socialist activists, we are.
There’s nothing in the rule book that says a dog CAN’T kick field goals!
We generation X’ers grew up through three recessions and most of us in austere environments and we all said “ we will give our children everything we could and not put them through the damage shit we went through , but we did no stop to think of the consequences and now we have a generation of snowflakes who have hands outstretched expecting entitlement and the easy life . Not all are the same , but the majority are and it’s our own doing . We did the right thing for sure , but with austerity comes a certain wisdom of knowing our neighbors and helping one another and now that sense of brotherhood has gone to a fuck you jack I’m ok generation . Yes they have something to give but lack so much experience of life .
If you can make a valid argument you can often sway the opinion of a teenager. Politicians these days aren’t prepared to debate or make valid arguments. They are prepared to trot out a line that appeals to their base and move on.
Teens: “We just watched 17 of our classmates get gunned-down by military-style semi-automatic rifles, we believe these weapons should be banned, give us valid reasons they shouldn’t be. And… go.”
Rubio: *deer in headlights stare*
I blame all the commercials of people spinning in slow motion in front of rust belt abandoned factories telling them they are the greatest thing ever for the sense of entitlement they usually have. They do have a valid point here here, thought.