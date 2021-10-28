As the weather begins to grow cooler throughout the country, many of us are beginning to set down the lighter, lower alcohol content spirits in favor of darker, long-matured, potent, high-proof drams. Even if the warming sensation doesn’t actually keep away to late fall/early winter chill, it still feels pleasant on a brisk evening. This is why, this time of year, we turn our attention to barrel strength and cask strength whiskeys. Particularly bourbon.

While there are no specific guidelines for what exactly a “cask strength” whiskey is, it’s most commonly used to describe whiskey that was taken straight from the barrel, vatted, and bottled (with or without filtration) at the proof it ended up at in that particular blend. There’s also no specific ABV for cask strength but they tend to range from 89 proof to over 140 proof, depending on about a million variables.

To find the best options for your cold-weather drinking needs, we once again turned to the experts who bide their time behind the bar. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best cask strength bourbons to drink this fall. Keep scrolling to see their selections.

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Joan Percival, bartender at Proof Whiskey Bar in Omaha, Nebraska

ABV: 58.4%

Average Price: $50

Why This Bourbon?

Wild Turkey Rare Breed is a treasure. It’s widely available and stunning. There’s so much flavor that rides on that proof, that it can never be boring: you could literally sip an ounce for 45 minutes. You’ll find vanilla, spice, oak, and a hint of nuttiness.

Adding a few drops of water will bring air a pleasant pepperiness.