Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is simply the classic American craft ale and is a world-class beer, regardless of style. I think people forget, in the constant chase for “new,” how good this beer is, with that perfect balance of floral aromas, pine, and just right malty backbone.

We asked a few well-known craft beer experts to point us in the right direction and tell us the one beer of any style they drink all year long. Check out their choices and maybe you’ll find a new beer to stock in your fridge as a year-round favorite.

Moreover, there are a few beer styles with flavor profiles that work well for every month of the year. It’s those beers we’re celebrating today.

3 Fonteinen Oud Gueuze

Andy Innes, lead brewer at Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. Ltd. In Victoria, British Columbia

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $27 for a 750ml bottle

Why This Beer?

I drink 3 Fonteinen Gueuze blends all year long (especially Oud Gueuze). The beer has an astounding depth and complexity of aroma with layers and layers of flavor. It’s tart, funky, fruity, and oaky, everything you’d want in a gueuze. It has a true aspect of terroir, and it pairs well with many foods and even desserts.

Human Robot Czech 10

Sean Towers, owner and brewer at The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

A beer that I drink all year long is Czech 10 from the good folks over the river in Philadelphia at Human Robot. Czech 10 is a traditionally inspired pale Czech lager brewed using old-world techniques and simple ingredients. It carries everything I want in a low ABV, easy-drinking beer with subtlety, nuance, and a crisp clean finish. It is so easy to go back to this beer over and over again. Depending on my mood, I can think about the super simple yet complex malt character, the balanced fresh hop presence, and the squeaky-clean fermentation profile. Or, I can simply drink a bunch of these while belly laughing with friends over something meaningless and not think about the beer at all aside from the fact that every sip continues to perpetuate the smiles.

Lagunitas A Little Sump’in Sump’in Ale

Hector Cavazos, owner and head brewer at Rebel Toad Brewery in Corpus Christi, Texas

ABV: 7.5%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Lagunitas A Little Sump’in Sump’in Ale is my pick. It has a great floral nose, tropical flavors, and just the right amount of hops. With a recipe of 50 percent wheat and 50 percent malted barley, it’s a unique, hoppy, and fruity IPA with a nice piney, malty backbone.

St. Bernardus Abt 12

Douglas Constantiner, founder and CEO of Societe Brewing in San Diego

ABV: 10%

Average Price: $19 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

For me, it’s St. Bernardus Abt 12. That beer’s ability to showcase the complexities of stone fruit, dried fruit, and rich maltiness while being extremely drinkable makes it a go-to. Additionally, it’s a great beer for pairing with special date night dinners. It has the ability to be an elegant beer but also something you can enjoy simply, without food on a regular night. All that and it’s widely available.

Weihenstephaner Original Helles

Douglas Hasker, head brewer at Puesto Cerveceria in San Diego

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $10.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

I’d go with Weihenstephaner Original Helles. It’s dry enough to drink all year long with enough malt richness to keep you satisfied in winter. It’s a true classic, crisp, and refreshing beer from the world’s oldest brewery. If you’re going to drink a helles lager, make it this one.

Vonn Trapp Vienna Lager

Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Von Trapp Vienna Lager is my pick. The crisp bitterness, toasted malt character combined with noble hop aromatics, and full taste make this the perfect beer to drink whether you’re on the beach or on the slopes. It’s definitely a beer that you can enjoy all year long.

Tree House Julius

Alex Wenner, owner of Lasting Joy Brewery in Tivoli, New York

ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $5.50 for a 16-ounce can

Why This Beer?

Tree House Brewing Co’s Julius is well-praised, and for good reason. It’s the standard by which I judge all Hazy IPAs. There’s over the top, punch you in the face citrus and mango hop flavor that is backed up by the perfect amount of malt sweetness and hop bitterness. It’s the bitterness that makes it far more drinkable, making you crave sweet sip after sip.

It’s a perfectly balanced take on this hyped-up style.