Saying that something is underrated is a little tricky because the very concept of what underrated means is different for everyone. To us it’s not strictly about popularity, it’s more that something doesn’t get the credit or praise that it deserves. And that sense of being overlooked by media and core aficionados is certainly evident in the crowded world of beer, especially when it comes to European brews. The general lack of love for certain Euro-brews is likely because we have so, so many craft breweries to choose from here in the US (over 9,000 at last count). Naturally, we tend to stick with beers from well-known craft brewers or the craft outfit in our neighborhood — forgetting the European trailblazers who made our favorite IPAs, stouts, pilsners, and sour ales possible (and the breweries still crafting those high-quality beers today). “English pub beers in general get short shrift here in the States,” says Andrew Frazee, brewer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico, California. “Standard bitter and dark mild both are beers big on flavor but low in ABV. Chewy, biscuity base malt paired with rich caramel and chocolate malt flavors and fruity English yeast! What’s not to love?” Pub beers aside, there are countless other classics — from pilsners to lagers to lambics — that have been perfected in Europe and just don’t get enough love on this side of the pond. To find them, we tasked a handful of well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us their picks for the most underrated European beers on the market right now. Bitburger Pils Ryan Tefft, assistant brewer at Sprecher Brewing Company in Glendale, Wisconsin ABV: 4.8% Average Price: $9.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I recently had a Bitburger Pils. I haven’t had it in a long time. When I tasted it again, it reminded me that it’s a quality brew. It has a clean lager and malt character and is well balanced. It’s easy drinking with a smooth, clean finish. Classic.

Boon Oud Geuze Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak and Yeti Brewpub & Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado ABV: 7% Average Price: $8 for a 375ml bottle Why This Beer? Boon’s Oud Geuze sits on shelves everywhere and it’s every bit as good as the vast majority of regular offerings from other lambic producers, much of which people will spend a lot more for. Boon is just so refined and delicious. It’s subtle and smooth while being flavorful and interesting. It has a little citrus, a little sour, a touch of grape, a hint of pepper, you can write paragraphs about what you’re tasting in this beer. Saison Dupont Rob Day, senior director of marketing for Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, Massachusetts ABV: 6.5% Average Price: $7 for a 375ml bottle Why This Beer? Saison Dupont is an underrated European beer. It’s a perfect example of the style and makes the perfect, refreshing, everyday beer that you can rely on and know it’s well crafted.

Weihenstephaner Original Helles Luis G. Brignoni, founder of Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami ABV: 5.1% Average Price: $10.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? The most underrated European beer in my opinion is Weihenstephaner Original Premium. It’s a helles lager with incredible drinkability while still offering notes of crisp malt. It’s definitely a beer that deserves more praise. Pilsner Urquell Jeremy Anderson, brewer at New Holland Brewing Co. in Holland, Michigan ABV: 4.4% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I feel like Pilsner Urquell gets criminally overlooked in the United States. I think part of the reason for this is that it’s often drunk too cold in the U.S. at temperatures that are better served for less flavorful American lagers, which numbs the tongue and mutes the aroma. Serving Pilsner slightly warmer (42-46°F) really brings forward the bready Moravian malt and herbal, spicy Saaz hop aromas. Pilsner Urquell is also almost never served from a side-pull faucet in the U.S. like it should be because most American pubs don’t have one. The small screen inside the faucet produces a dense, wet foam that makes the aromas jump out of the glass and gives the beer a creamy, velvety texture.

I think Pilsner Urquell would be much more appreciated in the U.S. if it was served the way it was intended to be because when it is, it’s one of the best beers on the planet. Duchess de Bourgogne Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston ABV: 6% Average Price: $14 for a 750ml bottle Why This Beer? Duchesse de Bourgogne is my pick. While not rated poorly by most people, I don’t think this beer is talked about enough. This beer is remarkably complex and one of the best examples of mixed fermentation beers that is regularly available.

Fuller’s London Pride Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Beer in Boston ABV: 4.1% Average Price: $10 for a four-pack Why This Beer? I’m going with Fuller’s London Pride, ideally enjoyed on cask. Many classic European beers aren’t given enough love these days. Cask ales in particular could teach us a lot about the enjoyment of the subtleties of malt and hop flavor from a nice mellow pint whilst relaxing at the pub. Americans are used to big flavor in their craft beer — the bigger, the better — and these small pleasures are lost on them. Beer as the backdrop rather than the exclamation point can be rather refreshing, especially once one becomes accustomed to the soft malt sweetness balanced with earthy hops. St Bernardus 12 Douglas Constantiner, founder and CEO of Societe Brewing in San Diego ABV: 10% Average Price: $19 for a four-pack Why This Beer? I think St. Bernardus 12 is the most underrated European import because it’s pretty easy to get so people forget just how good it is. The fig, date, and caramelized sugar flavors are grounded by this boozy backbone, and I just like it. A complexity that is both available and affordable is a great combo.