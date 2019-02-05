Book A Trip To Australia For $500 (Plus More Cheap Flights And Travel Deals)

We’re rapidly approaching spring and that means it’s time to start thinking about Spraaaaaaaaaaaang Breeeeeeeeeeeeaks, if you will. That also means flight prices are already on the rise. According to Hopper, there’s going to be a 6.4 percent increase in domestic flights in February. That’ll continue to go up every month until the end of summer. Now’s the time to plan, buy, and go.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$498 (!!!!) ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM NEW YORK TO SYDNEY ON UNITED

Priceline.com

Prices are still crazy cheap to Australia. Right now, you can score a roundtrip ticket from New York (and other major U.S. cities) for less than $500. Plainly, it’s never going to get cheaper than that. Normally, that’d be a great price from the West Coast but from the East Coast, it’s a can’t miss.

Book Your Trip Down Under Here

BOOK LUXURY HOTELS THIS VALENTINE’S DAY FOR UNDER $99 WITH HOTWIRE

Hotwire.com

Hotwire is offering a great deal on hotel bookings through Valentine’s Day and into the rest of February. You can book a luxury room for under $99 and there’s a long list of rooms that are up to 60 percent off. You can’t beat this deal.

Book A Great Deal Here

YOU CAN STILL GET A FREE FLIGHT WITH WOWAIR IF YOUR NAME IS ‘VALENTINE’

Wowair.us

This is a holdover from last week but it’s still an amazing deal. If your name is any iteration of “Valentine,” all you have to do is email Wowair and they’ll give you and friend a free flight to Iceland this month. Time to scroll through those contacts and see if you have a friend named Valentine or Valentino or Valentina.

Grab Your Free Ticket Here

