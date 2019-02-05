We’re rapidly approaching spring and that means it’s time to start thinking about Spraaaaaaaaaaaang Breeeeeeeeeeeeaks, if you will. That also means flight prices are already on the rise. According to Hopper, there’s going to be a 6.4 percent increase in domestic flights in February. That’ll continue to go up every month until the end of summer. Now’s the time to plan, buy, and go.
Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.
TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:
$498 (!!!!) ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM NEW YORK TO SYDNEY ON UNITED
Prices are still crazy cheap to Australia. Right now, you can score a roundtrip ticket from New York (and other major U.S. cities) for less than $500. Plainly, it’s never going to get cheaper than that. Normally, that’d be a great price from the West Coast but from the East Coast, it’s a can’t miss.
Book Your Trip Down Under Here
View this post on Instagram
Talk about a majestic setting for a morning surf! 🏄🏻 @zakshots captured this shot at @destinationgoldcoast’s #MainBeach and was certainly right in thinking that “some surf, some don’t, but we can all enjoy the amazing weather together.” The Southport Spit, known as #TheSpit to locals, has some of the best and most consistent waves in @queensland, and possibly all of #Australia. Non-surfers can also enjoy the the view of surfers conquering waves with the city #skyline as a dramatic backdrop – something that you really don’t get to see in a lot of places. #seeaustralia #thisisqueensland #wearegoldcoast #travel #surfing
BOOK LUXURY HOTELS THIS VALENTINE’S DAY FOR UNDER $99 WITH HOTWIRE
Hotwire is offering a great deal on hotel bookings through Valentine’s Day and into the rest of February. You can book a luxury room for under $99 and there’s a long list of rooms that are up to 60 percent off. You can’t beat this deal.
YOU CAN STILL GET A FREE FLIGHT WITH WOWAIR IF YOUR NAME IS ‘VALENTINE’
This is a holdover from last week but it’s still an amazing deal. If your name is any iteration of “Valentine,” all you have to do is email Wowair and they’ll give you and friend a free flight to Iceland this month. Time to scroll through those contacts and see if you have a friend named Valentine or Valentino or Valentina.
