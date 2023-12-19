What Is The Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whiskey Mash Bill?

Maker’s Mark does one thing and they do it freakin’ perfectly. That one “thing” is a single wheated bourbon mash bill (recipe) for all of their bourbon expressions. Unlike the vast majority of whiskey distillers, Maker’s Mark only makes one bourbon recipe, whereas most other distillers also make not only other bourbon styles but also rye whiskey, American single malt, and various other styles of American whiskey.

So what is Maker’s Mark Wheated Bourbon mash bill exactly? Let’s dig in!

Wheated bourbon is nothing new. It’s the cornerstone of huge brands like Pappy Van Winkle, W.L. Weller, Old Fitzgerald, Larceny, Green River, and a ton of crafty brands from all over the country. But all of those brands come from distillers who also make everything else in the whiskey sphere. Maker’s Mark does not. They have one mash bill for their wheated bourbon. They don’t need to make anything else. They’ve dialed it in and are making hay while the sun shines.

The actual recipe goes back to Maker’s Mark founder Bill Samuels Sr. and his wife Margie Samuels (one of the most important women in Kentucky bourbon’s history), when they bought the old Burk’s Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky back in the fall of 1953. Bill Sr. and Margie Samuels reformatted the whiskey being made at the old distillery by baking bread to come up with their mash bill. They wanted something that was truly theirs and one-of-a-kind in the Kentucky bourbon scene.

They landed on a recipe that utilized Red Winter wheat as the core of their wheated bourbon. And while wheated bourbons were being made for a couple of decades (most notably at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky), this new red winter wheat bourbon mash bill was 100% their own. So while Margie devised the art and media for the brand including the iconic red wax dip, Bill Sr. got busy mashing and distilling a brand-new Kentucky bourbon.

Fast-forward to the present day and Maker’s Mark is one of the most iconic Kentucky bourbons on the planet. That’s thanks in part to Bill Sr.’s mash bill, Margie Samuels’ deft eye for artistic marketing, and their son Bill Samuels, Jr.’s pioneering of global brand ambassadorship and influencing over the back half of the 20th century while also keeping his parents’ dream of a premier bourbon alive.

The actual mash bill is not made public anymore by Beam Suntory. But we all know it from historical records — it’s 70% distiller’s grade corn, 16% Red Winter wheat, and 14% malted barley. Those grains are milled on-site at the Loretto Distillery today. Once milled, the grains are mixed with local water from reservoirs and gently cooked, allowing the sugars to surface from the grains and become available to the yeast for fermentation in the next stage.