On Monday, Taco Bell announced that beginning this week the chain would roll out their first official wine, dubbed Jalapeño Noir and — Wait a minute… Really? Is this why the 7-Layer Burrito and the Mexican Pizza had to die, so Taco Bell could throw their hat into the wine space?!

Well… whatever. This year has us absolutely fried anyway.

Jalapeño Noir, which is a 2018 Pinor Noir and not, as the name would suggest, a Jalapeño infused wine, will be releasing exclusively in the Canadian Taco Bell market beginning September 16th, according to Food & Wine, alongside Taco Bell Canada’s Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.

“The rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complement notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot in this silky red wine,” a spokesperson for Taco Bell told Insider. The Cheesy Chalupa features melted, aged cheddar cheese toasted on a chalupa shell with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. It’s tough to say if it really will taste good alongside a glass of Jalapeño Noir because who in the world would think to try that?

For the most part, Taco Bell fans on the internet seem pretty psyched about the announcement, but remember, they’re still reeling from the loss of the Mexican Pizza.

So Canadian Taco Bell serves wine with a cheesy chalupa!??? Excuse the fuck outta me I need 3 — Justin Szopa (@_Szopa) September 15, 2020

Disclaimer: Taco Bell is making wine. I don’t wanna hear no bitchin’ if they make a Baja Blast Moscato. Just let it happen. 2020 ain’t shit anyways. Fuck it. Yolo. 🙄😂🍷 — Zack (@iamzdf2121) September 15, 2020

Me when I find out Taco Bell is releasing their first ever signature wine pic.twitter.com/8Ad5GHS3fz — Hannah (@hannahmlplanet) September 14, 2020

The Pinot Noir is produced by Ontario Canada’s Queenston Mile Vineyard and will be priced at $25 CAD ($19 USD) and sold with three different labels to encourage collecting. (“Hello fellow wine collector, is that a silver label Jalapeño Noir from 2018? That’s Pandemic Era, m’boy, it’s worth a fortune!”)

To pick up a bottle, hit up the Canadian Taco Bell website or select locations in Canada, or via UberEats.