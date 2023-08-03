It feels like every week, another friend of mine is either moving to North Carolina, visiting North Carolina, or visiting North Carolina to decide if they might want to move to North Carolina. And it’s not just a quirk of my friend group, either — North Carolina has been near the top of every “Places People Are Moving To” list for the past several years – with relocation rates only increasing. With incredible natural diversity, beaches and mountains within mere hours of each other, a (relatively) lower cost of living when compared to other major cities in the Northeast or West, and a milder climate than other popular Southern locales it’s booming for a reason, y’all. But while I’ve visited the beaches of North Carolina and briefly enjoyed some brews in the hipster haven of Asheville, I hadn’t fully explored the region. And with all the friend group chatter, I found myself curious about the area that so many pals rave about. I had seen gorgeous photos of mountains and waterfalls, quaint downtowns, and crystal blue lakes on Instagram and now I wanted to see them for myself. So I set off on a solo road trip through Western North Carolina – from Charlotte to just outside Asheville. And, you guys, I may not be Zillowing the area yet but… I definitely get why everyone else is. Here is my recommended route, where to stay, what to do, and where to eat. START IN CHARLOTTE Before visiting, I didn’t know much about Queen City, except its status as a banking hub and the largest city in the state. I found a much more diverse city than expected, with unique neighborhoods, friendly people, easy access to nature, and great food and drink. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is not only the 7th busiest in the world but was also recently named the most efficient airport in North America. Hence, it’s an ideal spot to start your Tar Heeled adventure. WHERE TO STAY: I stayed at the JW Marriott in what’s known as Uptown in Charlotte. From the moment I walked in (and was greeted by name), I was already making a mental note to return for a more extended stay. The property, which opened in 2021, is sleek, modern, and light-filled, but the best part of my stay was, hands down, the incredible staff. As someone who literally stays at hotels for a living, I was blown away by the hospitality, attention to detail, and, for lack of a better word ~ vibes ~ of this property. Despite being a part of a huge hotel chain, it felt intimate and welcoming. I stayed in a King room with expansive views of uptown Charlotte, with a luxurious mattress, a sitting area, a spa-like bathroom, and high-end amenities. I enjoyed one of the best massages of my life at the Spa by JW and got some vitamin D lounging on the rooftop pool deck before hitting the road. WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: I didn’t have much time to do anything other than eat and drink in Charlotte, but hey, I’m not complaining. Named one of America’s “Next Great Food Cities” by Food and Wine last year, there is no shortage of culinary options to satisfy even the most discerning palate. DILWORTH TASTING ROOM For a low-key dinner in a gorgeous yet laid-back setting, Dilworth Tasting Room is the perfect choice. In the Dilworth neighborhood, DTR has an extensive wine list and cheese and charcuterie without sacrificing quality on other more substantial menu items. I enjoyed the crab cakes with some rosé, followed by a decadent Bajadera dessert – chocolate layered nougat with Nutella, raspberries, and whipped cream. CALLE SOL I rarely have a dining experience that feels genuinely new, but that is just what happened at Calle Sol. The Latin Café & Cevicheria seamlessly blends Latin influences from Cuba to Peru to create a menu that is as extensive as delicious. I was lucky to try several menu items, including the mouth-watering Pollo A La Plancha, a marinated chicken breast served with papa a la huancaína and house aji amarillo aioli. Another standout was the Classic Ceviche and perfectly prepared Flan. AURA ROOFTOP If you’re looking for more of a scene, head up to the Aura Rooftop at JW Marriott for some inventive cocktails, a lively crowd, interesting bites, and a city view. The rooftop was packed on a weekday evening when I visited with a wide range of people enjoying the view. I opted to try the Burnt Ends Lollipops (I’m a sucker for food on a stick) that were as delectable as you’d imagine, along with a cocktail (or two).

CHARLOTTE TO BURKE COUNTY — 1.5 HOURS Next, I drove the short distance from Charlotte to Burke County, North Carolina. There are several smaller towns within the massive county, but I needed help to pinpoint exactly where I was during my stay, so referring to the entire county made more sense. With abundant outdoor adventure, it is a great place to base yourself in Western North Carolina. WHERE TO STAY: A fun reason to detour to Burke County is the opportunity to visit – and stay overnight – in a renovated historic mill village cabin that served as the filming location of District 12 in The Hunger Games movie. Henry River Mill Village was a textile village that, by the 2000s, was abandoned entirely. The Hunger Games, filmed in various locations in the area, used the town to film District 12, and tours are still given to visitors and fans across the globe. The first renovated cabin – House 12 – has two units with two bedrooms and bathrooms each, lovingly and luxuriously restored, weaving the history of the former occupants into the design. WHAT TO DO: Burke County’s motto is “Nature’s Playground,” I can easily see why. There’s plenty of outdoor adventure, from fishing, camping, and hiking to boating and rock climbing. I loved visiting McGalliard Falls Park, where you can find hiking trails along the creek, a historic grist mill, and a 45-foot waterfall and swimming hole for those warm summer days. WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: COPPER PENNY GRILL — LAKE HICKORY I loved stopping off at Copper Penny Grill on Lake Hickory (there are three locations in North Carolina) for lunch during my stay in Burke County. The shrimp tacos were tasty and filling, and the service was exceptional – all with incredible views. BURKE COUNTY TO BREVARD — 1.5 HOURS Since planning this trip, I had most looked forward to visiting Brevard in Transylvania County. Known as the “Land of Waterfalls,” the county has an incredible 250, all within just miles of each other. Known as a gateway to the North Carolina mountains, the quaint and artistic town has long brought artists, musicians, and adventurers to its scenic beauty. WHERE TO STAY: THE GREYSTONE INN While not technically in Brevard, The Greystone Inn is just a 30-minute drive up the mountain to Lake Toxaway. The historic inn is the only public access to the gorgeous private Lake Toxaway, which has long been a secluded home to the rich, famous, and influential.

The charming inn is luxurious and just secluded enough. It’s the perfect place to escape and relax in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Stay on the property for boating, pickleball, or a cocktail by the fire, or head into the nearby trails for hiking and adventure. WHAT TO DO: CHASE WATERFALLS There are 250 waterfalls around Brevard in Transylvania County, so you’d be remiss not to visit at least a few. Sliding Rock, a natural waterslide, is a perennial favorite. Take your turn sliding down the 60-foot waterfall into the water below, or just watch the shocked faces of other visitors as they hit the nearly freezing waters. There are lifeguards on duty and a small fee to enter and park, but it is unlike any other experience you’re likely to have. I loved stopping off the road to see the 60-foot-tall Looking Glass Falls, thought to be one of the most photographed waterfalls in the United States. The hike to Triple Falls in DuPont State Forest is moderate but with a huge payoff to view the 125-foot triple waterfall. ATTEND A PERFORMANCE AT THE BREVARD MUSIC CENTER One of the nicest surprises on my road trip was a visit to the Brevard Music Center. The prestigious summer music institute’s 180-acre campus resembles a mirage driving from Brevard over the gentle Blue Ridge Mountains. The center includes state-of-the-art practice rooms, rehearsal spaces, performance venues, and dormitories for students from all over the country working on their craft. The center’s summer festival runs for several weeks, attracting music enthusiasts nationwide to attend concerts in an outdoor amphitheater and other campus venues. I was happy to watch some student orchestras rehearse and would love to return for a performance. ENJOY A SUNSET CRUISE ON MISS LUCY Take a nostalgic trip around Lake Toxaway on the hand-built mahogany electric boat. Nightly one-hour cruises on “Miss Lucy” are complimentary for guests of The Greystone Inn from May through October and $25 for outside guests. The ride feels like stepping back in time. Pro-tip: get a drink from the bar to bring along. WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: GRAND OLDE STATION For a slice of history along with your meal, head over to Grande Olde Station restaurant at Lake Toxaway. The former train depot has been lovingly adorned with memorabilia from the lake throughout the years. The service on my visit was impeccable, and the fried fish was cooked to perfection.