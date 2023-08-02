Thanks to its delightful message of female-empowerment, which naturally centered on Margot Robbie’s Barbie — the freaking star of the film — and less on Ryan Gosling’s Ken, right-wing pundits have been ranting about the film ever since it arrived in theaters. Ben Shapiro and his weird 43-minute rant is the most notable example, but he was also joined by Elon Musk, who has been actively courting the “anti-woke” right ever since purchasing Twitter.

The right-wing freakout has been so bad that even conservative commentators like Tomi Lahren have told her male counterparts to pump the brakes. Naturally, she’s a woman so her argument fell on deaf ears, but maybe Marc Maron can get through to a few of them.

The comedian recently dropped a new TikTok video where he raves about the Greta Gerwig film and calls out the right-wing dudes trying to grift off the film’s pro-women themes.

The fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative is right wing ****. Is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f*cking insecure babies.

Maron also called Barbie a “masterpiece” and he couldn’t believe how it seeped in “basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative, and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is f*cking monumental.”

Barbie is now playing in theaters.

