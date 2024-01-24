To be clear, John Stamos has no involvement with the motion picture known as Barbie. He’s not in it, he’s not a producer, but he is, apparently, a very passionate fan.

After learning of the recent Oscar snubs, which saw both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig get denied nominations while Ryan Gosling was honored with a nom for Best Supporting Actor, Stamos dropped a new Instagram video where he and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, recreated a scene from Barbie.

While the video did not address the Oscar controversy, Stamos did voice his thoughts in the caption:

This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms. This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight.

You can watch Stamos and McHugh’s Barbie tribute below:

Stamos isn’t alone in shining a light on Robbie and Gerwig’s Oscar snubs for Barbie. America Ferrera called the situation “incredibly disappointing” and Gosling issued a statement chastising the Academy for overlooking their significant contributions to the film.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling wrote via The Wrap. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

(Via John Stamos on Instagram)