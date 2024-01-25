Some things are meant to go together, like peanut butter and jelly or Jesse Plemmons and a weirdly-sized hat. And when Ben Affleck wants to do a movie, he is going to get Matt Damon on board in some capacity (or vice versa), because the two can’t seem to do anything without each other these days, and why should they? It’s been working so far, and they seem to like each other after all this time, despite some obvious shortcomings.

Best buds Damon and Affleck are teaming up (again) for a new Netflix film titled Animals. It probably is not a sequel to Damon’s 2011 flick We Bought A Zoo, but we really cannot be too certain.

The duo previously worked together on Amazon Prime’s sports biopic Air last year, which was also the first time Affleck directed Damon after working on many projects together. Affleck is also set to direct Animals, probably because he’s been overacting in those Dunkin commercials and needs a break from all that hard work. Both he and Damon are producing the project with Dani Bernfeld through their company Artists Equity, which launched in 2022.

The script was penned by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray, and while no specific plot details have emerged, Variety reports the movie will involve some sort of kidnapping. Maybe it will involve Damon kidnapping Affleck from JLo since she has experience with that type of thing.

