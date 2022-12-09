When you’re rich, there are only so many things you can do to stay rich. If you’re an actor, you just keep making movies, even if they are bad, in order to get that paycheck. It happens to the best of the best! Over and over. If you are not an actor, you can go the old-fashioned route and sell some of your things. If you are Brad Pitt, who can’t seem to decide if he wants to be an actor or not, you can simply sell a majority stake your very successful production company. So that’s what he did!

Pitt is selling 60 percent of his production company, Plan B Entertainment, to French entertainment conglomerate Mediawan, according to CNBC. The actor started Plan B back in 2001 with Jennifer Aniston and former manager Brad Grey, who passed away in 2017. Pitt continued to be the sole owner of the company after splitting from Aniston.

Plan B Entertainment has churned out a number of award-winning hits over the last two decades, including The Departed, Moonlight, Minari, and the MTV Movie Award darling, Kick-Ass. While the numerical details of the deal are under wraps, it’s been reported that Plan B is worth nearly $500 million (or about five times what Kick-Ass made at the box office in 2010).

This is just Pitt’s latest endeavor after opening up his own recording studio earlier this year. Next, he will reunite with Margot Robbie for the cocaine-fueled feature Babylon which hits theaters on December 23rd.

(Via IndieWire)