Hollywood likes to think that it has moved past treating women terribly since the MeToo movement in 2017, but that continues to be far from the truth. It turns out that one movement did not stop all men from being a bit gross. Actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard revealed in an interview with Metro that she was asked to lose weight for her role in Jurassic World: Dominion. Howard told Metro that her weight was a topic of discussion amongst studio executives, but that director Colin Trevorrow stepped in and shut down the conversation over whether or not a person should lose weight for a dumb dinosaur movie.

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard told Metro. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'”

“[Trevorrow] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,’” Howard said. “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting. I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.”

