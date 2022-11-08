Did you know Chris Evans has a bunch of tattoos? And that some of them are chest tattoos? Last year, while casually doing a virtual interview, the erstwhile Steve Rogers dressed down just a little too much, enough that some chest tats peaked out from under his undershirt. Evans had shown them off before, but apparently most people didn’t get the memo, and the internet all but melted down. Now that Evans is People’s latest Sexiest Man Alive (to the horror of John Oliver), it was all but inevitable that they’d be back in the news.

People zeroed in on the Marvel alum’s many new tattoos in a separate piece, deducing that he has eight. One is an eagle tattoo, emblazoned on his chest. Another, also on his chest, commemorates his dog Dodger, whom he adopted in 2017. Yet another, on his stomach, honors his late friend Matt Bardsley, who died in an off-roading accident in 2003.

Thing is, there used to be nine tattoos. One of them he got removed. It was the Chinese character for “family,” and it used to run down from his right shoulder down his arm. It’s visible in some older photos. In a 2014 interview with The Hot Hits, he didn’t explicitly explain why he got it removed, but he did strongly hint at his motivation.

3/3 Discussing the tattoo he's been having laser treatment on to remove. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/eg1lKthlSA — Chris Evans Forum – FANSITE 🎬🧢 (@ChrisEvansForum) May 1, 2018

“I really like tattoos, but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that’s an extra hour in the makeup chair. It’s not worth it,” he explained. “I’m all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden.”

Still, eight out of nine ain’t bad. Anyway, congrats to Chris Evans for the honor — and congrats to those who wanted him to nab it last year, when it went to another Avenger instead.

(Via People)