Before Millie Bobby Brown returns for Stranger Things 5 , she’s got a different kind of monster to slay for Netflix . Early next year, the actress stars in Damsel , a new fantasy film that flings a young princess directly into the path of a dragon. Only unlike other genre fare, no one’s coming to save this princess except herself.

Plot

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo opened up about the fantasy film written by Dan Mazeau and how it flips the typical damsel-in-distress fare with Brown’s performance as Elodie.

“If you think about the history of these kind of stories, in terms of the cinema, the princess is always being helped by somebody: the prince, the father, the king. What Dan did with this was adapting the story into a much more contemporary idea of a woman surviving by herself,” Fresnadillo said before touting Damsel as an “evolution” in Brown’s career.

“In this movie, she does a big step in terms of embracing a really strong independent woman,” Fresnadillo told EW. “Not at the beginning, because this is about a girl who’s very dutiful with her father, and she’s flying with the destiny that this family and this kingdom is thinking for her. But she has to grow up. She has to become strong and independent. Millie incarnates that in such an amazing way.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

Cast

Alongside Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie, Damsel stars Angela Basset as her stepmother Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as her future mother-in-law Queen Isabelle, and Nick Robinson as Elodie’s future husband Prince Henry. Ray Winstone rounds the cast as Elodie’s father Lord Bayford.

Damsel will also feature a “really different” type of dragon for Elodie to conquer, but the real villain will be Wright, who’s no stranger to fantasy fare thanks to her fan-favorite role in The Princess Bride.