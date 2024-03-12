Thanks to its record-breaking Super Bowl trailer that sent Marvel fans poring over every frame for Easter eggs, it’s clear that Deadpool & Wolverine is going to dramatically alter the MCU. After a rough 2023, the cinematic universe needs a strong shot in the arm, which is why Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth is already referring to himself as the “Marvel Jesus.”

According to a new interview with Karan Soni, who returns as taxi driver Dopinder in the third film, Deadpool & Wolverine will take the jokes even further by aiming them directly at Kevin Feige. The Marvel mastermind was on set where he got repeatedly roasted by Reynolds, both on and off screen.

Via Collider:

It was very secretive. And so we were just in this, I got the scene like the day before or whatever, and we walked into the sound stage, and [Kevin] just appeared next to Hugh Jackman, and I was just like, I don’t know what’s happening. It was very crazy, but he was very sweet, very kind. He came up and said hi to all of us from the original movies and stuff, and he seemed excited himself by what was happening. And then Ryan is definitely like, you know, calling him out a lot at the moment. There’s a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor and he does. So that’s cool.

Of course, Deadpool & Wolverine won’t be the first time that Feige let a fourth-wall breaking character take a crack at his all-consuming control of the MCU. The She-Hulk finale saw Tatiana Maslany’s title character fling barbs at an AI robot named K.E.V.I.N. that sported Feige’s signature ballcap look. Maslany’s She-Hulk dunked on everything from bad CGI, shoehorned cameos, and convoluted third acts before being allowed to write her own ending, which conveniently involved more hooking up with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

However, She-Hulk‘s approach was aimed for a Disney+ audience. Deadpool & Wolverine has the freedom of an R-rating, so God only knows what Reynolds has in store for Feige.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26.

