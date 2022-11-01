With all of the various reboots and revivals that have been flooding the movie market lately, there is one Disney movie that has been perpetually left out of the conversation, and that is Enchanted.

The 2007 movie acted almost as a parody of past Disney movies like Snow White and also introduced new audiences to that fun live-action/animated hybrid that we all know and love from Roger Rabbit. Plus, it helped launch the iconic career of Amy Adams into breakout status. Maybe this will give her the Oscar she deserves. Moral of the story: this movie should have its own chapter in U.S. history books. And now, finally, we are getting the long-awaited sequel.

The long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted brings back Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden alongside new cast members Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Gabriella Baldacchino. Just like its predecessor, the movie will blend animation and live-action while also playing with some classic tropes, and more importantly, introduce the world to another cute new cat sidekick. We can always use more of those.

As per the synopsis:

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Disenchanted will premiere on Disney+ on November 18th. Check out the trailer above.