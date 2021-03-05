(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

WandaVision‘s finale episode arrived as promised with a satisfying showdown between two powerful witches (and Elizabeth Olsen giving it her all alongside Kathryn Hahn, who tugged at the scenery-curtains but admirably refrained from chewing them up). The most immediately impactful happening, though, was how Paul Bettany kept setting up some magnificent trolling during interviews, and the delivery (or lack thereof) on said trolling. He promised an “extraordinary” cameo from an actor who he’d always wanted to work with, and speculation ran wild… would this be a Magneto cameo to further lay mutant-ground in the MCU and a fusion with the FOX superhero universe? Did “extraordinary” refer to an A-list actor who’d emerge as Mephisto and be the real big bad; and would he, you know, be played by Al Pacino? Well, Bettany kept on working the troll job right up until finale time. As it turned out, yes, that cameo really was Paul Bettany (as WhiteVision, not Walter White as I ridiculously joked last week) facing off with himself while holding a Ship of Theseus conversation, and yes, the guy’s a damn rascal. Good job, Paul Bettany.

I freaking admire it, actually. The two Visions squared off, and then Wanda lost Vision for good, but that had to happen, so she could continue on her journey. And after all that build-up, the show kept the focus on the title and looking forward to the rest of Phase Four with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To that effect, we even saw Wanda ending her own finale, post-credits-style, while studying magic in a very Stephen Strange-like way. Yep, Scarlet Witch was astral projecting and absorbing all the skills from the Darkhold while Wanda’s bod was hanging out and enjoying some fresh mountain air. I believe this was a proper ending to this chapter of Wanda’s evolution before Scarlet Witch goes on to help advance the rest of the MCU’s Phase Four.

Let’s think of it this way. Thank god that cabin shot didn’t lead to some Dexter revelation, right? As in, Wanda deciding to skip that Doctor Strange sequel and just be, you know, a lumberjack while retiring from serial killing chaos magic. Now, that would be a real troll job, and Marvel Studios and Disney+ knew better than to pull such a move. Instead, there was a tease that we kind-of deserved and a tempering of expectations while guiding our focus to the fact that this was Wanda Maximoff’s story. We did not need some Luke Skywalker-esque moment for this finale, which did what it was supposed to do: put a bow on Wanda beginning to come to grips with all of the trauma she’s suffered (watching her parents die, becoming a tool for HYDRA before watching Pietro die, and, yep, watching Vision die) before going on to become an even more vital part of the MCU.

Kevin Feige did it again. He gave Wanda Maximoff her due after the MCU introduced her in Age Of Ultron as more powerful than any existing Avenger before downplaying her for years. Her badassery was largely forgotten until she vengefully faced off against Thanos during that Avengers: Endgame battle. So, that moment wasn’t simply part of the Phase Three finale montage, it meant something, and we had to wait for WandaVision for confirmation of how important Scarlet Witch is to the MCU, but it finally happened. Seeing an Al Pacino or an Ian McKellan or a Michael Fassbender cameo that equated to a Mark Hamill appearance (which worked for The Mandalorian, obviously, in a different context) would have taken away from what Wanda deserved.