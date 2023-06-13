Does ‘The Flash’ Have Any Post-Credit Scenes?

With The Flash getting ready to zoom into theaters this week, the film will apparently arrive with a few tricks up its sleeves. Director Andy Muschietti has revealed that The Flash will have a post-credit scene that was purposefully left out of the most recent advance screenings for critics. The studio has been intensely worried about leaks, and at one point, it was literally blurring out the secret ending to the film.

However, all will be revealed soon. In an interview with Collider‘s Steven Weintraub, Muschietti has confirmed there will be a post-credit scene and a few other twists:

Explaining that production decided to cut a post-credit scene “just to avoid any kind of possible leaks,” Muschietti teased that the team has “a couple more surprises” up their sleeves when the film celebrates its theatrical release on June 16.

Those surprises must be pretty huge considering Muschietti has already casually revealed that Nicolas Cage will finally get to play his version of Superman in The Flash like it’s no big thing. (The actor was infamously set to star in a Superman movie from Tim Burton that never saw the light of day.) Presumably, there will be other mind-blowing cameos in The Flash that were held back from advance screenings just like the post-credits scene. That said, the cat might already be out of the bag.

Despite Muschietti’s best efforts, the post-credits scene has been subject to rumors of leaking with claimed details bouncing around the internet, so be careful out there.

The Flash races into theaters on June 16.

(Via Collider)