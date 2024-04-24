No, Emma Stone Did Not Call Jimmy Kimmel A ‘Prick’ During The Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is used to being insulted. Just last week, he was called “stupid,” “a FOOL,” and “the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS” by a certain former president (although he may have been thinking of Al Pacino?). But one insult he hasn’t received is “prick,” at least not by Emma Stone. You, a fan of The Man Show who has been cursing Kimmel’s name since he left the Juggies behind, might feel differently.

Following a montage of clips from Best Picture nominee Poor Things at the 2024 Oscars, Kimmel joked, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV.” The cameras then cut to the film’s star Emma Stone, who appeared to say something along the lines of “what a prick” about the Jimmy Kimmel Live host. But that was apparently not the case.

“No! I didn’t call him a prick,” Stone told The Hollywood Reporter in a co-interview with The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder. “What did I say? I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.” The Kinds of Kindness actress referred to herself as “near-unoffendable.”

The only thing that offends Stone is when people take her calling Taylor Swift an “a**hole” seriously.

