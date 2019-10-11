There are a lot of Marvel movies. One could argue too many (cough Iron Man 2 and Thor: The Dark World cough), and it’s tough for a casual fan to see, let alone remember all of them. It’s also difficult for the people in them. Gwyneth Paltrow, who has appeared in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, is to forgetting Marvel movies as Tom Holland is to spoiling Marvel movies. She had no idea she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, she doesn’t remember meeting co-star Sebastian Stan at least twice, and it was (a joke that) it was news to her that Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury.

In an interview with Elle, Paltrow explained her forgetfulness.

“It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them,” she said. “It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.” There you go: Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t seen “very many” Marvel movies — I wonder which ones she has seen??? — because she has two kids, even though they’re the perfect ages (15 and 13 years old) to enjoy Marvel movies. Hm, they’re probably too busy browsing the Goop holiday guide. That $340 banana lamp isn’t going to buy itself.

