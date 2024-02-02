How Long Is The ‘Argylle’ Movie?

Argylle is the latest spy action film to make you incorrectly think “Hey, I would be a good spy,” and it’s been garnering up a ton of box office buzz from prospective secret agents everywhere. The film, directed by Matthew Vaughn hits theaters this week and there are already hopes of a sequel, so now is the time to see it before it inevitably becomes overrated.

The movie stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a best-selling fiction author whose stories start to mirror real-life crimes. Suddenly, people become suspicious, and Conway must go into hiding, along with her cute kitty Chip. The stacked cast also includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney and Jing Lusi.

Like most spy movies, there is a lot of action to get through, so it’s a bit of a long one. The movie clocks in at 2 hours and 19 minutes. That’s a lot of twists, action-packed fights, and cat-related sneezing. Chip, by the way, is a nepo cat. “It’s technically my daughter’s cat, but you get better headlines saying it’s my wife’s cat,” Vaughn joked to the Boston Globe last month. “I went up to my daughter’s bedroom and said, ‘I’m going to borrow Chip for the next three months.'” This is how a star is born.

As of right now, Argylle is slated to make over $15 million at the box office for its opening weekend, and if all of those people can sit there for almost three hours, so can you! enjoy!