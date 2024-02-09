The Oscars announced a new category for Best Casting this week. It doesn’t go into effect until 2026, but Dune: Part Two should still be allowed to win. Look at this cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and the sandworms are all coming back from the first film, while newcomers include Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux.

And maybe Anya Taylor-Joy?

There’s a rumor (via Fandom Wire) that the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress plays Alia Atreides, Paul’s younger sister, in Dune: Part Two. Nothing has been confirmed, however, so take the report with a grain of sand(worm). But Alia has been depicted on screen before, most notably in David Lynch’s Dune where she was played by eight-year-old Alicia Witt. Taylor-Joy is, uh, not eight years old, so it would take some timeline futzing to work.

Here’s more:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two comes out on March 1 — with Dune: Part Three to follow?

(Via Fandom Wire)