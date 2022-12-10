John Fetterman ran easily the most entertaining political campaign this year, and he did it all while recovering from a stroke. Now Dr. Oz has been defeated and Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor is ready to graduate to D.C. But before his tenure begins, he gets to have some fun. That includes pasting on some mutton chops and old timey clothes to do a cameo in a Christian Bale movie.

+ Director Scott Cooper! This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure to work with these incredible guys – First in “Out of The Furnace” and now in “The Pale Blue Eye” — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 9, 2022

On Friday, the incoming senator posted a photo from the set of The Pale Blue Eye, the forthcoming mystery set in 1830s New York. The film stars Christian Bale as a veteran detective investigating murders at West Point, with some help from real-life figure Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). They recruited Fetterman for a tavern scene, during which he, his wife Gisele, Bale, and director Scott Cooper posed for a fun little photo, the first three in period garb.

Bale talked about enlisting Fetterman during a Q&A a couple weeks back, talking about his “incredible” face. “I said to Scott, ‘we got to have him in the tavern. You got to have that face. That’s a face that fits in the 1830s because a lot of faces don’t fit in the 1830s,’” Bale recalled.

Fetterman and Bale and Cooper go a ways back. Cooper’s 2013 thriller Out of the Furnace, which starred Bale, was shot in the Pittsburgh area, including in Braddock, where Fetterman was then mayor. Bale even took inspiration from Fetterman for one of his character’s tattoos.

The Pale Blue Eye is set to open in theaters on December 23 before hitting Netflix on January 6, 2023, so you can see Fetterman disappearing into the scenery then.

(Via Mediaite)