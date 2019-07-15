Paramount Pictures

(Warning: A Quiet Place spoilers from the first movie will be found below.)

Given that John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place became a sleeper horror hit, it’s no surprise not only that a sequel’s in the works, but that he’s back for Paramount Pictures as director and writer. Obviously, his lead character cannot return for a second installment, but Emily Blunt might be back as his widow. And there will be some (reported) new human cast members, Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree, the latter of whom suggested that the sequel will (for better or worse?) explore the origins of the monsters who prey through their sense of sound. On Monday morning, Krasinski marked the official start of filming by tweeting a photo.

Maybe Krasinski can come back and play the monsters again? Knowing that he’s back onscreen in any form might be a comfort to viewers, and isn’t it wild that we’re living in a world where two very funny men, John Krasinski and Jordan Peele, are working towards world domination of the horror genre? That might be a slight exaggeration, but they’ve both moved past the usual tropes and vaulted into the stratosphere with original stories that they’ve executed to chilling effect. Not bad for Jim from The Office and one half of a Comedy Central duo — they’ve both escaped their small-screen boxes and moved into bold new (and terrifying) frontiers.

A Quiet Place 2 will arrive in theaters on May 15, 2020.