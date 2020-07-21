Of the eight films in the DC Extended Universe, Justice League (120 minutes) has the second shortest runtime, behind Birds of Prey (109 minutes — another reason why it’s the best movie in this shared universe). But it’s about to become the longest.

The so-called “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, director Zack Snyder’s intended vision for the 2017 film that he had to depart midway through due to a family tragedy, is being released by HBO Max next year. Why so serious, I mean, why so delayed? Because there are expensive reshoots, albeit without the main cast, and it’s going to be long. Gone with the Wind-level long. Original reports had it at 214 minutes, but as Snyder told Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph, the runtime might be even more butt-numbing.

“I famously advertised the runtime at 214 minutes,” Snyder said. “Now, in its current state, it’s going to end up being longer than that yet… [it’s] exciting to bring all this new material to the fans,” Snyder said, though he was reticent to confirm an exact runtime as he was “still working on” the movie.

Let’s say it’s 245 minutes long. You could watch the Snyder Cut once or — and hear me out — Money Plane three times. Or most of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn season two (can I interest you in Bane being depicted as a splosions-loving goof and Andy Daly as the voice of Two-Face?). Choose wisely, people.

