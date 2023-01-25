In the Best Picture-snubbed, Hollywood-on-cocaine epic Babylon, Margot Robbie plays an actress who gets discovered when another woman, who is described as “the girl with the tits,” fails to show up to set. This scene must have felt familiar to Robbie, who appeared in a Hooters commercial before she became a two-time Oscar nominee.

“I was in a Hooters commercial, not as a Hooters girl but as someone eating at Hooters,” Robbie told NME. “At the end of the day, they offered me a job and I was like, I think this is where my career is going and I’m going to end up working at Hooters.” She was 16 years old at the time. There’s nothing wrong with working at Hooters, of course, but there is something wrong with enjoying the mediocre wings at Hooters.

Sadly (although luckily for Robbie), her Hooters commercial isn’t on YouTube. There also aren’t any videos of her in the pit at a Slipknot show. “I remember going to the Slipknot concert at the time I was on Neighbours. I have never had more people come up to me ever than at a Slipknot concert,” she recently recalled to a mystified Cate Blanchett, who I’m guessing has never been to Hooters. Maybe if it was renamed Hootárs.

(Via NME)