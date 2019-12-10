The previously announced fourth Matrix film won’t go into production until sometime early next year, but that hasn’t stopped director Lana Wachowski from adding plenty of names to the movie’s ever-expanding cast. Aside from Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and a few other franchise alums, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been added to the mix. And, per a new, widely-shared report from Collider, it seems there’s yet another name to add to the mix.

Jonathan Groff, who has recently made a name for himself in David Fincher’s compelling Netflix series Mindhunter and Disney’s Frozen films, has reportedly joined the Matrix 4 cast. Much like Harris, Abdul-Mateen II, and Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick before him, there are absolutely no known or confirmable details regarding who — or what — Groff might be playing in the sequel. Considering his and Harris’s likeness not being all that different from the agents of the original trilogy, however, that’s at least one possibility we can speculatively consider.

The actor is best known for his work in television and on Broadway, where he starred in the original casts for Spring Awakening and Hamilton. Matrix 4 most likely won’t feature any song or dance numbers for Groff to flex these particular muscles. Then again, this is one of the Wachowskis we’re talking about, so anything is possible. (See: Sense8, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending, for starters.)

(Via Collider)