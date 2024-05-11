First, however, Flanagan and King’s meeting of the minds will occur with The Life Of Chuck, which is a film adaptation of King’s novella from his 2020 If It Bleeds collection. This project will arrive on screens sooner rather than later, so let’s discuss what we can expect.

Mike Flanagan and Stephen King go together like the most terrifying (yet delicious) PB and chocolate. The TV horror maestro has already adapted King’s Gerald’s Game and The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, and now that Flanagan has completed his deadly Netflix tenure , he’s blazing a path ahead to his Amazon deal, where The Dark Tower series could eventually surface.

Plot

The really promising news: last November, Flanagan announced on Twitter that he wrapped directing duties on the film, which he called “a tenacious little miracle of a movie from the start & I’m forever indebted to this wonderful cast and crew. This film is deeply special to me, and I’m elated that it’s going to exist in the world.”

That's a wrap on THE LIFE OF CHUCK. This has been a tenacious little miracle of a movie from the start & I'm forever indebted to this wonderful cast and crew. This film is deeply special to me, and I'm elated that it's going to exist in the world. pic.twitter.com/vnWnuMrOpC — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 17, 2023

Flanagan further stressed his relief at having “made something truly independent & it fed my soul to be back in the indie world where I started – especially here in Alabama, where we shot OCULUS, BEFORE I WAKE, HUSH and GERALD’S GAME.” In the same thread, he called the cast “an embarrassment of riches” while also stressing that he was en route to Los Angeles, where he would act as editor, and Flanagan made sure to stress that this “isn’t a horror movie.” Well then.

It's been a long time since I made something truly independent & it fed my soul to be back in the indie world where I started – especially here in Alabama, where we shot OCULUS, BEFORE I WAKE, HUSH and GERALD'S GAME. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 17, 2023

Our cast was an embarrassment of riches, our crew was small but fierce & the film itself is like nothing I've ever gotten to make, or will likely ever get to make again. I am in love with every frame & so grateful to every person who brought this slice of hope and joy to life. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 17, 2023

Now I'm back to LA to edit (cannot wait), and start the long road of expectation setting that THE LIFE OF CHUCK isn't a horror movie. Profound thanks to the cast & crew, & to Foley, Fairhope, Daphne, Spanish Fort, Bay Minette, and Mobile for your hospitality. That's a wrap! — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 17, 2023

What genre is The Life Of Chuck, exactly? As Deadline initially reported, the film represents “three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house.” This genre project will also align tonally with Stand By Me, The Green Mile, and The Shawshank Redemption.

As well, Charles Krantz is an “ordinary man” type of protagonist, so let’s move on to who is portraying him in the movie.

Cast

Tom Hiddleston will be the man in Charles “Chuck” Krantz’s shoes. Flanagan faves Mark Hamill and Kate Siegel will be on hand. Also expect to see David Dastmalchian (who has turned into quite the horror king lately, and King is a fan of his recent work), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, and Heather Langenkamp.