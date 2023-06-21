Tom Cruise is an intense guy on the set of his movies, with advice ranging from “stop being such a p*ssy, OK?” to “lean into the douchebaggery of it all.” But even he has his limits.

Pom Klementieff told Entertainment Weekly that while filming a scene together for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, she gave Cruise permission to kick her in the stomach. “I kept telling him to just kick me here,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, pointing at her midsection. “I was squeezing abs. [I said], ‘You can just go for it.’ He was like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘But it’s going to help me!’ But he wouldn’t do it.” What a gentleman.

Maybe Cruise refused because he was afraid of what Dave Bautista would do to him if he kicked his Guardians buddy? Let’s go with that (let’s also get Big Dave in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, thank you very much).

Klementieff was added to the Mission: Impossible cast after director and writer Christopher McQuarrie saw her in Guardians. Her character is “very, very, very much a chaotic element in the story,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how deep in the background she is, you’re going to be watching her at all times and wondering what she’s going to do.”

And we’ll finally be able to watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12th.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)