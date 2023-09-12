David Duchovny has investigated, hunted, and been captured by many supernatural beings in his (fictional) lifetime. One thing hasn’t done? Hunted demonic dogs. Probably! We don’t know a lot of what Mulder was doing on his off days. So why can’t he have a little fun, at least until they decide to add on another season of The X-Files just because they can.

Duchovny stars in the latest Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary: Bloodlines which tells the humble beginnings of your favorite haunted cemetery where everything comes back to life. Even your pet goldfish, Goldy, who you should have just flushed down the toilet!! He doesn’t want to come back to life! Duchovny’s character is unclear, but he seems to be digging a lot of holes, and that’s never a good sign.

The movie is a prequel to the reboot that was based on the 1989 movie adaptation of the book of the same name. Honestly, why not? They are just going for it these days. Here is the plot synopsis:

In 1969, a young Jud Crandall is set to leave his hometown of Ludlow, Maine in search of his life’s purpose. Before he makes it out, however, Jud and his childhood friends encounter an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding.

The trailer has everything: a young couple freely roaming an open road before a mild accident that changes the trajectory of their lives, blood splattering across a screaming face, questionable rituals, and even some cute little animals. If only Gillian Anderson could pop in for a cameo, then the whole thing would feel like a great family reunion!

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines hits Paramount + on October 6th. Hide your pets! Watch the trailer above.