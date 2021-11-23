Squid Game recently topped Bridgerton to become the most-watched original series in Netflix history. There have been no such shakeups on the streaming service’s film side since late 2018 into early 2019, when Bird Box registered 282 million views in its first 28 days of release; it’s been number one ever since. But that may soon change.

Red Notice, “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, is up to 277.9 million hours viewed after only 10 days (according to Netflix). That puts it on pace to take over the number one slot from the Sandra Bullock thriller. “In addition, for the second week in a row, Red Notice cracked the Top 10 in all 94 countries,” reports Variety, which also notes that “Johnson’s Central Intelligence (14.91 million hours viewed) and Reynolds’ 6 Underground (7.77 million hours) both broke into the Top 10 films for the week of November 15 – 21.”

Here’s the all-time top 10 (for now):

1. Bird Box (282,020,000)

2. Red Notice (277,900,000)

3. Extraction (231,340,000)

4. The Irishman (214,570,000)

5. The Kissing Booth 2 (209,250,000)

6. 6 Underground (205,470,000)

7. Spenser Confidential (197,320,000)

8. Enola Holmes (189,900,000)

9. Army of the Dead (186,540,000)

10. The Old Guard (185,710,000)

The list of the highest-grossing movies ever is full of sequels, but there’s only one among the most-watched Netflix movies: The Kissing Booth 2. I don’t know what this says about Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole (probably nothing good!), but at least The Kissing Booth 2 didn’t inspire a dangerously dumb challenge.

(Via Variety)