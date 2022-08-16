One of the most hot-button topics on the internet as of late is “what exactly is going on over there on the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie?” There are so many perplexing set photos with actors draped in neon pink ensembles, you would think that Gerwig is making a Victoria’s Secret PINK docuseries. Despite having an all-star cast and a ton of set info, fans aren’t really sure what this project is going to be. But actress Rhea Perlman insists that no matter what happens, it will be good.

Perlman recently spoke to The Daily Beast to promote her new Netflix film 13, and while the Cheers actress could not give details about the plot, she did say that it will be different than what people are expecting.

“We’re not allowed to talk about anything specific in it, but it was fantastic,” Perlman explained. “I can tell you it’s going to be a really great film. It’s not just some ditzy movie about a doll. It is really going to be a great film. Greta Gerwig is great at directing it, and Margot Robbie is the main Barbie. It’s very different and quite beautiful and really fun. I couldn’t have had a better time.”

Filming of the movie wrapped up earlier this summer, and the jam-packed cast includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and about a dozen other A-listers. Perlman went on to gush about Gerwig, who penned the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. “She’s a great director. I’ve been an admirer of both of those people for such a long time. I love her movies. And I like her acting too, she’s a great actress. It’s all very great, pedigreed people involved.”

While we don’t really know what it’s about, it’s safe to say that Barbie could hit some Marvel-level anticipation before it hits theaters next summer. This is the multiverse of madness for every kid who used to act out soap opera scenes with their hand-me-down Barbie dolls!

(Via The Daily Beast)