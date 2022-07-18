Rob Zombie’s life-long passion project is finally heading to (small) screens this fall. The Munsters will get a Netflix release just in time for the spookiest season of all, alongside Tim Burton’s highly-anticipated Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday.

Zombie took to Instagram to confirm and celebrate the news, alongside a TV Guide clipping from 1964, when the Munster family made its television debut:

“This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! 🎥Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix ☠️ It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. 🎃 Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. 👻 🔥Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning . 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 Wacky monster fans unite!”

The first trailer for the movie was released last week, polarizing the internet. The campy comedy looks to be a faithful adaptation of the original, while fans of Rob Zombie’s various works were expecting something a little more…scary.

Zombie has been open about the fact that the movie is a family-friendly, PG-rated take on the iconic family sitcom. After all, the movie will star Zombie’s actual wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster so it’s a family project, first and foremost!