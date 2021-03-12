Amazon
Movies

Rudy Giuliani Scored A Razzie Nomination For His Notorious 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Appearance

by:

While Maria Bakalova picked up a well-deserved Golden Globes nomination for her work in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, her “co-star” Rudy Giuliani is scoring accolades in the opposite direction after being nominated for a Razzie.

As it was widely reported following Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s release, Giuliani was caught in an extremely compromising situation while conducting what he thought was an interview with Bakalova’s character in a hotel room. After having several drinks, Giuliani lies down on his bed. He then proceeds to put his hands down in his pants, only to be interrupted by Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat bursting into the room. Giuliani contends that he was tucking his shirt back in after taking off his mic while Cohen has simply said that the scene speaks for itself. The embarrassing moment only got worse for Giuliani as he proceeded to melt down in interviews after even a Fox Business host quizzed him over what she saw.

What isn’t debatable is the fact that Giuliani is now up for a Razzie for “Worst Supporting Actor” and “Worst Screen Combo: thanks to his performance in the Borat sequel, which was entirely Rudy being Rudy.

You can see the full list of nominees for The 2021 Razzie Awards below:

WORST PICTURE

365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984

(Via Razzie Awards)

by:
