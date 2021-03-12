While Maria Bakalova picked up a well-deserved Golden Globes nomination for her work in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, her “co-star” Rudy Giuliani is scoring accolades in the opposite direction after being nominated for a Razzie.
As it was widely reported following Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s release, Giuliani was caught in an extremely compromising situation while conducting what he thought was an interview with Bakalova’s character in a hotel room. After having several drinks, Giuliani lies down on his bed. He then proceeds to put his hands down in his pants, only to be interrupted by Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat bursting into the room. Giuliani contends that he was tucking his shirt back in after taking off his mic while Cohen has simply said that the scene speaks for itself. The embarrassing moment only got worse for Giuliani as he proceeded to melt down in interviews after even a Fox Business host quizzed him over what she saw.
What isn’t debatable is the fact that Giuliani is now up for a Razzie for “Worst Supporting Actor” and “Worst Screen Combo: thanks to his performance in the Borat sequel, which was entirely Rudy being Rudy.
You can see the full list of nominees for The 2021 Razzie Awards below:
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984
(Via Razzie Awards)