While Maria Bakalova picked up a well-deserved Golden Globes nomination for her work in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, her “co-star” Rudy Giuliani is scoring accolades in the opposite direction after being nominated for a Razzie.

As it was widely reported following Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s release, Giuliani was caught in an extremely compromising situation while conducting what he thought was an interview with Bakalova’s character in a hotel room. After having several drinks, Giuliani lies down on his bed. He then proceeds to put his hands down in his pants, only to be interrupted by Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat bursting into the room. Giuliani contends that he was tucking his shirt back in after taking off his mic while Cohen has simply said that the scene speaks for itself. The embarrassing moment only got worse for Giuliani as he proceeded to melt down in interviews after even a Fox Business host quizzed him over what she saw.

What isn’t debatable is the fact that Giuliani is now up for a Razzie for “Worst Supporting Actor” and “Worst Screen Combo: thanks to his performance in the Borat sequel, which was entirely Rudy being Rudy.

You can see the full list of nominees for The 2021 Razzie Awards below:

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984

