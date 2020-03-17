Ryan Reynolds Took A Shot At Hugh Jackman While Donating To Coronavirus Relief

To help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, celebrity power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to two food bank charities.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help,” the Deadpool actor wrote. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.” Reynolds ended the note with a dig at his superhero friend/long-time target Hugh Jackman, adding, “(Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH).”

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

Even in an otherwise sincere post, Reynolds couldn’t resist taking a shot at Jackman — the two have been fake-feuding for years, dating back to at least this scene from the first Deadpool movie. Since then, Jackman has suggested urinating on Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while Reynolds claimed that Jackman was surrounded by “protesters” rather than by adoring fans. Has the rivalry come to an end? Guess not.

Lively also used social media to spread the word about coronavirus relief efforts.

“Sending so much love,” the note reads. “Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.” I guess Blake is Team Jackman.

