Universal just landed a monster mash of talent for its upcoming comedy Everyday Parenting Tips.

Based on Simon Rich’s short story for The New Yorker, the film not only teams Ryan Reynolds with Paul King, the highly sought-after director of the Paddington movies, but it’s also being produced by the white-hot creative team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller who delivered huge hits in the family-friendly arena with The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Via Deadline:

A fairly short essay guide to dispensing parenting tips seems banal, but not this one: A father offers advice on what to say when their child says they believe a monster lurks under the bed — at a time when an ongoing Monster Uprising is actually happening in the world. The creature pandemic has unleashed the likes of Gorgog the Annihilator, Ctharga the Eater of Souls and a “giant, swirling portal in the sky that looks like a screaming mouth” that is simply called Drain of Ga.

Rich — who has written for Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, and Disney’s Inside Out — will write the script based on his humorous essay.

The casting of Reynolds comes at a busy time for the actor. In the past week alone, he’s been stirring up headlines with his blunt response to the status of Deadpool 3, making his own “Reynolds Cut” of Green Lantern with a very special guest star, and reuniting a stolen bear with its rightful owner in a heartwarming viral moment. He also just signed onto another Netflix movie and has an animated series in the works for Quibi with Samuel L. Jackson.

As for when Reynolds will find the time to star in the monster parenting comedy… that’s anybody’s guess. But when you get a chance to work with the director of Paddington, you make it happen.

