Seth Rogen has been laying a bit low — acting-wise, at least — for the last couple years. The performer and filmmaker hasn’t had a starring role in a big movie since 2016’s Neighbors 2: Sorority Uprising, although his voice was front and center in the raunchy animated comedy Sausage Party, also from that year. So it’s only appropriate that one of his next films is about a man who is asleep for a century before returning to a world that’s completely different. It’s kind of like Rip Van Winkle, only it involves a man being pickled.

Variety is reporting that Rogen has signed with Sony to make an as-yet-untitled movie in which he’ll play a pickle maker in 1918 who falls into a vat of pickles and is, well, pickled. When he’s awakened, he finds himself in 2018, which makes even less sense to him than it does to those of us already here.

The buried lede here is that Rogen, who will start shooting the film next month, is reuniting with Sony. You may remember Rogen inadvertently caused a ton of headaches for them in 2014. It was four years ago that he and his longtime writing/producing/directing partner Evan Goldberg made The Interview, a comedy in which Rogen and James Franco play men who are tasked with assassinating Kim Jong-un during a trip to North Korea.