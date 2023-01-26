After the missed opportunity that was Black Adam, the DC Extended Universe could really use a win. Shazam! Fury of the Gods could be that win. The sequel to 2019’s unexpectedly terrific Shazam! has Zachary Levi returning as Billy Batson / Shazam, along with Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Hounsou, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren as evil sisters. No one is having more fun in franchise films than Helen Mirren.

You can watch the Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer above. Listen for a well-timed Game of Thrones reference (Warner Bros. Discovery synergy!).

“It’s sort of an extension of the first movie,” director David F. Sandberg told Entertainment Weekly about the sequel. “He finally found a family in that movie. But now, we see him struggling a bit now that they’re growing up. He’s holding on very tightly to his family because he doesn’t want everyone to just scatter and go do their own thing. He just found his family, and he wants to have them all together.” Sandberg also revealed what Mirren said during her first day on set: “Yeah! We need more p*ssy power on set! We’re here now.” You hear that, Vin?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens on March 17.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Zachary Levi as Zachary Quinto. It has been updated. Uproxx regrets the errors.