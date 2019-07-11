PARAMOUNT

A day after Tim Miller declared that Terminator: Dark Fate will “scare the f*ck out of ” misogynists, he said something even more controversial: people will like the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. This is hard to believe after the first trailer was met with near-universal mockery for the design of the titular blue hedgehog (a fun collection of words), leading to a complete re-design of the character’s look.

But don’t worry, he’s still living in a Gangsta’s Paradise.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” director Jeff Fowler tweeted following the fan outcry. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…” In the lead-up to next week’s San Diego Comic-Con, where he’ll be presenting Terminator: Dark Fate, executive producer Miller discussed what it was like for him and Fowler once the negative reactions started pouring in.

“Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff,” he told Variety. “When the sh*t hit the fan, I went over there and said, ‘The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f*cked up.’ He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this, too. There’s a right way to listen.” Miller also said that he’s seen the re-design, “and I think the fans will be pleased.”

the sonic movie actually looks good as hell pic.twitter.com/SgLi4FnwQP — liliya (@lo_lifer) April 30, 2019

I genuinely hope Sonic the Hedgehog is good, partially for the animators who are putting in extra hours to “fix” the movie, but mostly because I want a sequel with Charmy Bee. Sonic the Hedgehog comes out on February 14, 2020.

(Via Variety)