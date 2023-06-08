On top of featuring groundbreaking animation and a wildly creative plot, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also bucked superhero movie convention by not having a post-credits scene, give that those have practically become a staple in the comic book film genre. However, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have recently revealed that it wasn’t for lack of trying.

According to Lord, a post-credits scene featuring The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) was kicked around, but never made it past the idea stage as the producing team realized that the highly anticipated sequel doesn’t even need an end-credits scene.

“Hard to beat where we left of,” Lord said before walking through The Spot moment that would’ve toyed around with the character’s body full of inter-dimensional portals.

Via IndieWire:

According to Lord and producing partner Chris Miller, the first scene had Spot hanging out at a Spidey villain bar but can’t get a drink because no one will notice him. “And then he finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes,” Lord said. “He’s the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris wrote, though: ‘Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.’ Not a great method.”

Bucking tradition by not having a post-credits scene clearly hasn’t hurt Across the Spider-Verse. The film is racking up rave reviews and crushing the box office.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.