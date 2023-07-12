Coming in hot from his recent Emmy nomination, Barry star Anthony Carrigan has already been snatched up by James Gunn for the DC Studios chief’s highly anticipated take on the Man of Steel, Superman: Legacy.

Joining David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Superman and Lois Lane, Carrigan will reportedly play the DC Comics character Metamorpho. The actor was a fan-favorite on Barry as NoHo Hank, a role that scored him a 2023 Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, so it’ll be interesting to see how Carrigan portrays the lesser known hero who’s been bouncing around the DC Universe since the 1960s.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Metamorpho, created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in 1965, can transmute elements in his body into various forms, taking those properties on as powers. After first being an archeologist, his abilities set him on the path of heroism. He later became a detective and a founding member of the supergroup known as the Outsiders. The wonky look and abilities of the character seem to reflect Gunn’s well-established love for off-center characters, whom he finds unique ways to highlight and who go on to be scene-stealers or emotional cores.

Carrigan’s casting arrives shortly after reports that Nathan Fillion has also joined the cast of Superman: Legacy as the Green Lantern Corps most obnoxious member, Guy Gardner. Vanity Fair first reported Fillion’s casting as well as Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

